Ukrainian MPs urge global parliaments to condemn Parubii's murder as Russian political terror

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 September 2025, 12:19
Ukrainian MPs urge global parliaments to condemn Parubii's murder as Russian political terror
Andrii Parubii. Photo: Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has called on foreign parliaments, governments and international organisations to condemn the killing of Andrii Parubii, an MP and its former speaker, as an act of political terror by Russia, part of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Details: On 3 September, 296 MPs voted in favour of resolution No. 13723.

The resolution also requests that the European Parliament and EU national parliaments observe a minute of silence in memory of Parubii and all Ukrainians killed by the Russian aggression.

Ukrainian MPs called on international partners to intensify political, economic and sanctions pressure on Russia as a terrorist state waging an aggressive war and engaging in political assassinations and destabilising activities.

The Rada also asked the international community to provide Ukraine with additional security and defence assistance, particularly to boost its ability to counter terrorist and sabotage attacks.

The Parliament has issued a demand that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies conduct an immediate, professional, transparent and effective investigation into Parubii’s murder, involving international experts if needed.

Background:

  • On 30 August, Andrii Parubii, MP and former Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, was murdered in Lviv.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man had fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the night of 31 August-1 September that a suspect had been detained. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the suspect was arrested in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • At a briefing on 1 September, law enforcement officials said that they had not ruled out any lines of inquiry in the case of the murder of Andrii Parubii, but had identified a Russian link as the priority.
  • Radio Liberty reported that the suspect confessed during initial questioning and disclosed his contact with Russian representatives.

