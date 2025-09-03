Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders rapid completion of shelters at military training centres

Ukrainian servicemen participate in exercises at an Armed Forces training centre. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has ordered that all training centres be equipped with underground shelters as soon as possible.

Source: Syrskyi following a meeting on training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Syrskyi said the main topic of the meeting was security at training centres amid ongoing Russian drone and missile attacks.

Quote from Syrskyi: "A significant amount of work has been done in this area over the summer. Underground facilities are being built to house the recruits; blocked communication passages are being arranged at the firing ranges, etc. In some centres, 100% of personnel are already living in underground shelters."

More details: However, Syrskyi added that "a lot of work remains to be done" in this area.

"Following the meeting, I set tasks to resolve problematic issues. I emphasised the need to concentrate efforts to complete the arrangement of underground shelters in the training centres as soon as possible," Syrskyi said.

Background:

On 1 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 60.

On 4 June, Russian forces struck a Ground Forces training facility in Poltava Oblast. The command reported that the strike had left personnel wounded. At the time of the attack, the soldiers were reportedly carrying out training exercises at the facility.

On 22 June, the Russians launched a missile attack on a training ground of a Ukrainian mechanised brigade, killing at least three people and injuring 14.

On 24 June, Russian forces used kamikaze drones to attack a Ukrainian Ground Forces training centre, injuring one soldier.

On 29 July, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a training unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reportedly killing three soldiers and injuring 18.

On the night of 11-12 August, the Russians launched a missile attack on the territory of a Ukrainian training unit, killing one soldier and injuring 23 others.

