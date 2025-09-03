All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 September 2025, 12:48
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark
Mette Frederiksen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ritzau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on 3 September to attend a summit with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy is reportedly scheduled to hold talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the visit.

Advertisement:

He will also take part in a summit with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

DR, a Danish public broadcaster, reports that Zelenskyy arrived by helicopter at the residence of the Danish prime minister, where Frederiksen met him.

Background:

  • Denmark holds the presidency of the EU Council for the second half of the year, giving it greater influence over Ukraine’s European integration. On 2 September, European officials discussed in Copenhagen the progress of candidate countries in membership negotiations in the face of a blockade by one state.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on the evening of 3 September, before a Coalition of the Willing meeting on 4 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyDenmark
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to visit Denmark and France on 3 September
Zelenskyy on drone attacks: Russian audacity is growing
Slovak PM says he wants to pass "several messages" to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: