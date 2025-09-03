Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on 3 September to attend a summit with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Details: Zelenskyy is reportedly scheduled to hold talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the visit.

He will also take part in a summit with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

DR, a Danish public broadcaster, reports that Zelenskyy arrived by helicopter at the residence of the Danish prime minister, where Frederiksen met him.

Denmark holds the presidency of the EU Council for the second half of the year, giving it greater influence over Ukraine’s European integration. On 2 September, European officials discussed in Copenhagen the progress of candidate countries in membership negotiations in the face of a blockade by one state.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on the evening of 3 September, before a Coalition of the Willing meeting on 4 September.

