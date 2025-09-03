UK defence secretary visits British Council building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
UK Defence Secretary John Healey has visited the British Council building in Kyiv which was damaged in a Russian airstrike on the night of 27-28 August.
Source: UK Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Today in Kyiv, Defence Secretary John Healey saw first hand the damage inflicted on the British Council building by Russian strikes last week, some of the deadliest of the war."
Details: Russia launched a large-scale airstrike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, and the British Council building was among those damaged.
A British Council staff member was reported to have been injured in the attack.
We will not jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the war.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 3, 2025
A war Putin continues to wage.
Today in Kyiv the Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP saw first hand the damage inflicted on the @BritishCouncil building by Russian strikes last week, some of the deadliest of the war. pic.twitter.com/ZmfDbHwsmn
Background:
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the Russian strike which damaged the British Council building in Kyiv.
- The UK Foreign Office summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin after the strike to demand an explanation.
