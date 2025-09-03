UK defence secretary visits British Council building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photo

The UK defence secretary at the site of the Russian attack. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has visited the British Council building in Kyiv which was damaged in a Russian airstrike on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today in Kyiv, Defence Secretary John Healey saw first hand the damage inflicted on the British Council building by Russian strikes last week, some of the deadliest of the war."

Details: Russia launched a large-scale airstrike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, and the British Council building was among those damaged.

A British Council staff member was reported to have been injured in the attack.

Background:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the Russian strike which damaged the British Council building in Kyiv.

The UK Foreign Office summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin after the strike to demand an explanation.

