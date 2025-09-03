Ukraine brings back children aged 3 months to 18 years from Russia and occupation

Another group of children and two young people aged between 3 months and 18 years have been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: The children had been subjected to constant psychological pressure and were exposed to physical danger. All minors in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia were forced to attend Russian schools. Some were even subjected to military registration procedures despite their young age, and their families were threatened with deprivation of parental rights.

Quote from Lubinets: "Among those now in Ukrainian-controlled territory is a mother with her 15-year-old daughter. They lost their home and documents due to constant strikes by the invaders. The girl was unable to attend Ukrainian school online, and the mother feared for her life every day. Thanks to joint efforts, the family is now safe."

More details: Another successful evacuation involved a child with a disability who had remained for years in the occupied territory under the care of relatives. The boy had no access to medicines or necessary medical supervision.

"He requires urgent treatment and constant care. Now he will be looked after by his mother, from whom he had been separated," Lubinets added.

The rescued group also includes a mother with two sons.

"Russian authorities deported them and confiscated their Ukrainian documents. The family was left without basic necessities: no money, no clothes and no food. They tried twice to return home on their own, and only succeeded on the third attempt," the initiative said.

All these children are now in free Ukraine with their families.

"This marks the end of years spent in an atmosphere of constant fear and pressure, where occupiers forced them to attend Russian schools and threatened and blackmailed their parents," Bring Kids Back UA stated.

Background: Earlier, a 17-year-old girl who had dreamed of studying at a Ukrainian university was also brought back to Ukraine. She and her mother had lived under occupation for three years.

