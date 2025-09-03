All Sections
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 September 2025, 13:06
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Serhii Naumenko. Photo: Naumenko on Facebook

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has appointed Police Colonel Serhii Naumenko as his deputy. Naumenko is a career officer with extensive service and combat experience.

Source: Klymenko on Facebook

Quote: "His [Naumenko’s] aerial reconnaissance team, formed in the very first days of the full-scale war, helped detect enemy forces approaching Kyiv in time and contributed to the successful defence of the capital. Despite being wounded by artillery shelling in Rubizhne, Serhii Naumenko continued to carry out his duties and took part in battles in Siverskodonetsk, Lysychansk, Izium, Balakliia, Kupiansk, Vuhledar, Marinka and Bakhmut."

Details: Klymenko said that the new deputy will be responsible for:

  • Developing and implementing state policy on border protection and safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereign rights in its exclusive (maritime) economic zone;
  • Coordinating the exercise of the minister’s powers in the military, political and administrative leadership of the National Guard of Ukraine;
  • Managing and developing the common aviation safety and civil protection system within the National Police, State Border Guard Service, State Emergency Service and National Guard.

Naumenko’s responsibilities will also include improving legislation within his remit, organising the deployment of aircraft and drone units, developing pilot training, and coordinating the activities of aviation facilities managed by the Interior Ministry. 

Ministry of Internal Affairs
