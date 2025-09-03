Ukraine developing modifications of Bohdana self-propelled howitzer on foreign chassis

A Bohdana self-propelled artillery system on the chassis of MAZ with a cabin from Ukrainian Armor company. Photo: Army Inform

Ukraine’s defence industry has been expanding production of artillery systems, particularly the 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzer, by developing new variants based on foreign platforms.

Source: Defence Blog, a defence and security news outlet, citing Polish journalist Mariusz Marszałkowski

Details: Defence Blog reported that the manufacturer plans to integrate the 155-mm artillery system onto South Korean and German chassis, including potential tracked versions. A version with a 39-calibre barrel is also under consideration.

Marszałkowski said that as of early September 2025, 345 wheeled Bohdana units had been produced using various chassis types, alongside 100 towed guns. The current production rate exceeds 30 units per month and all work is being carried out within Ukraine.

The 39-calibre barrel version could serve as an alternative to longer-range systems, offering tactical flexibility in varied combat conditions. Mounting the howitzer on foreign chassis would enhance mobility, survivability and logistical compatibility with NATO partner countries’ equipment.

Background: The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant, which manufactures the Bohdana system, has registered an international patent for it. The development is patented both as a standalone artillery module that can be mounted on different chassis and as a complete artillery system in full configuration.

