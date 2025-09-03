All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine developing modifications of Bohdana self-propelled howitzer on foreign chassis

Vlad CherevkoWednesday, 3 September 2025, 13:35
Ukraine developing modifications of Bohdana self-propelled howitzer on foreign chassis
A Bohdana self-propelled artillery system on the chassis of MAZ with a cabin from Ukrainian Armor company. Photo: Army Inform

Ukraine’s defence industry has been expanding production of artillery systems, particularly the 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzer, by developing new variants based on foreign platforms.

Source: Defence Blog, a defence and security news outlet, citing Polish journalist Mariusz Marszałkowski

Details: Defence Blog reported that the manufacturer plans to integrate the 155-mm artillery system onto South Korean and German chassis, including potential tracked versions. A version with a 39-calibre barrel is also under consideration.

Advertisement:

Marszałkowski said that as of early September 2025, 345 wheeled Bohdana units had been produced using various chassis types, alongside 100 towed guns. The current production rate exceeds 30 units per month and all work is being carried out within Ukraine.

The 39-calibre barrel version could serve as an alternative to longer-range systems, offering tactical flexibility in varied combat conditions. Mounting the howitzer on foreign chassis would enhance mobility, survivability and logistical compatibility with NATO partner countries’ equipment.

Background: The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant, which manufactures the Bohdana system, has registered an international patent for it. The development is patented both as a standalone artillery module that can be mounted on different chassis and as a complete artillery system in full configuration.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy
updatedRussian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka hospital and kill two people in nearby village
All News
weapons
Estonia to join NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with US weapons
Kyiv Independent reports pressure from drone and missile manufacturer Fire Point after investigation
Ukrainian Armor unveils upgraded Novator armoured vehicle with reinforced protection and air defence command module – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Polish PM reiterates that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they have different role
20:07
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
20:02
Bulgaria changes position twice over Russian interference in EU Commission president’s plane landing
19:45
Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts
19:17
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's EU accession is a separate point in security guarantees
19:16
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
18:54
Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks
18:29
Trump urges EU to stop buying Russian oil in call with Coalition of the Willing
18:01
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's invitation to hold bilateral talks in Moscow
17:57
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: