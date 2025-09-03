All Sections
Ukrainian soldier tricks Russian troops and kills two by posing as one of them – video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 September 2025, 14:05
Screenshot: video by the 425th Skelia Separate Assault Regiment

A soldier from Ukraine’s Skelia regiment, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, has killed two Russian troops while posing as a Russian serviceman.

Source: a video from the 425th Skelia Separate Assault Regiment

Details: The brigade explained that contact with the soldier had been lost.

The video shows the Ukrainian soldier walking along a road and two Russian troops following him. At first, he posed as one of them to trick the Russians, who mistook him for a comrade and began to walk alongside him. When the right moment came, the Ukrainian soldier opened fire, killing them both.

  • In 2023, Russia began producing a new Semitsvet uniform similar to the US-made MultiCam pattern, which is also used by Ukrainian forces. The first batch was expected in mid-February.
  • On 29 July 2025, Ukraine’s Central Directorate for the Development of Matériel Support at the Defence Ministry announced that Ukrainian forces would start using a new camouflage pattern – MM-25. 
  • In August 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry officially approved MM-25 for use in producing clothing and gear. The ministry noted that this would expand opportunities for units and manufacturers working with similar technologies.
  • It was reported that MM-25 is essentially a copy of the globally recognised MultiCam pattern.

