All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Romania reacts to former Romanian officials appearing in group photo with Putin and Kim Jong Un

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 September 2025, 15:22
Romania reacts to former Romanian officials appearing in group photo with Putin and Kim Jong Un
Photo: Profimedia

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to the news that several former Romanian officials were present at events in Beijing, where they appeared in a group photo alongside figures such as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Ministry issued a statement after Adrian Năstase, Romania’s prime minister in the early 2000s who later received two sentences for corruption, and Viorica Dăncilă, who was prime minister in 2018-2019, travelled to Beijing to attend events organised by China to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Both are pictured in a group photo of guests in which Putin and Kim are standing in the front row next to the Chinese leader.

Advertisement:

Năstase said he had been invited to Beijing as a former senior official.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu said that Romania could not be represented by politicians who had been given the honour of being photographed with Putin.

The ministry also confirmed that China had sent invitations via Romania’s embassy to current Romanian officials, but Bucharest had declined to participate – partly because Putin was planning to attend.

Background:

  • Among current European leaders, only Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić travelled to Beijing. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended.
  • Fico held a meeting with Putin there, later saying he expected that all the EU leaders would be calling him in the coming days to learn the details.
  • Fico also said that after talking with the Kremlin leader in China, he had a few messages and thoughts he wished to pass on to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RomaniaPutinNorth Korea
Advertisement:
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy
updatedRussian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka hospital and kill two people in nearby village
All News
Romania
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
Security guarantees for Ukraine: Romania ready to provide its military bases to NATO
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Polish PM reiterates that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they have different role
20:07
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
20:02
Bulgaria changes position twice over Russian interference in EU Commission president’s plane landing
19:45
Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts
19:17
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's EU accession is a separate point in security guarantees
19:16
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
18:54
Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks
18:29
Trump urges EU to stop buying Russian oil in call with Coalition of the Willing
18:01
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's invitation to hold bilateral talks in Moscow
17:57
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: