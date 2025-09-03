All Sections
Ukrainian-made Dyki Shershni drones have destroyed nearly US$2bn worth of Russian tanks, air defence systems and other equipment

Andrii HaladeiWednesday, 3 September 2025, 15:23
Ukrainian-made Dyki Shershni drones have destroyed nearly US$2bn worth of Russian tanks, air defence systems and other equipment
Photo: Dyki Shershni on Telegram

The Ukrainian drone developers’ group Dyki Shershni ("Wild Hornets") has announced that their drones have destroyed a large amount of Russian equipment and personnel.

Source: Dyki Shershni on Telegram, attaching an infographic

Details: The developers say Russian losses inflicted by their drones are worth nearly US$2 billion. They report having destroyed:

  • 153 tanks
  • 231 armoured vehicles
  • 124 artillery systems/MLRS
  • 664 supply vehicles
  • 370 Shahed drones
  • 1,205 other drones
  • 4 air defence systems
  • 1,062 Russian soldiers and positions

"Numbers speak louder than words when showing the effectiveness of drones," the developers commented alongside the infographic. They added that they are scaling up production, so these figures will rise each month.

The manufacturer works with the community founded by Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko, which raises funds to help buy new drones for various units in the defence forces.

Background:

  • Recently, Dyki Shershni pushed their Sting interceptor drone to speeds of over 315 km/h. In June, they successfully tested a new copter-type interceptor drone capable of flying at altitudes of up to 11,000 m.
  • Another of their designs is called the Queen Hornet. In summer 2024, the group demonstrated how it is manufactured, stating that the drone could function as a bomber, a kamikaze, or a cargo drone. Earlier this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used the Queen Hornet in combat for the first time, equipped with a grenade launcher.

