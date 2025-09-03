All Sections
Zelenskyy promises to speak with Trump very soon

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 September 2025, 16:40
Zelenskyy promises to speak with Trump very soon
Trump and Zelenskyy. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump "today or in the coming days".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

Details: Zelenskyy said that because of the lack of negotiations between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Kyiv has asked Trump to provide support in the form of additional assistance and anti-Russian sanctions. The US president reportedly promised to give "some kind of answer" within a few weeks.

Quote: "We will be speaking with the President of the United States today or in the coming days to discuss this issue in more detail."

Background: Recently, Zelenskyy reiterated that two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump gave Russia two weeks to demonstrate readiness for real negotiations.

