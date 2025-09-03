Putin says he can end war in Ukraine "on acceptable terms", otherwise by force

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has said that he can agree on an "acceptable option" to end the war in Ukraine, otherwise threatening to pursue his goals by military means.

Source: Putin at a press conference in Beijing on 3 September

Quote: "It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable option for ending this conflict [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.]. I proceed from this. All the more so as we see the attitude of the current US administration under President Trump. We see not just calls, but a sincere desire to find this solution."

Details: Putin said there was "a certain light at the end of the tunnel". "We’ll see how the situation develops," he noted.

"If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks by military means," the Kremlin leader threatened.

On 31 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that it was two weeks since US President Donald Trump gave Russia two weeks to show willingness for real peace talks.

Trump said he is "very disappointed" with Putin and announced that he plans to take action.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that at present, Putin has no reason to end the war or conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine.

