All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Putin says he can end war in Ukraine "on acceptable terms", otherwise by force

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 September 2025, 17:22
Putin says he can end war in Ukraine on acceptable terms, otherwise by force
Vladimir Putin. Screenshot

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has said that he can agree on an "acceptable option" to end the war in Ukraine, otherwise threatening to pursue his goals by military means.

Source: Putin at a press conference in Beijing on 3 September

Quote: "It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable option for ending this conflict [Russia’s war against Ukraine – ed.]. I proceed from this. All the more so as we see the attitude of the current US administration under President Trump. We see not just calls, but a sincere desire to find this solution."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin said there was "a certain light at the end of the tunnel". "We’ll see how the situation develops," he noted.

"If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks by military means," the Kremlin leader threatened.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy
updatedRussian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka hospital and kill two people in nearby village
All News
Putin
Putin: Ukraine must hold referendum on Russian-occupied territories to achieve peace
Microphone accidentally picks up conversation between Putin and Xi about how to live to 150 years
Romania reacts to former Romanian officials appearing in group photo with Putin and Kim Jong Un
RECENT NEWS
20:21
Polish PM reiterates that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they have different role
20:07
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
20:02
Bulgaria changes position twice over Russian interference in EU Commission president’s plane landing
19:45
Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts
19:17
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's EU accession is a separate point in security guarantees
19:16
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
18:54
Macron: We'll determine US contribution to Coalition of the Willing in coming weeks
18:29
Trump urges EU to stop buying Russian oil in call with Coalition of the Willing
18:01
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's invitation to hold bilateral talks in Moscow
17:57
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: