Putin: Ukraine must hold referendum on Russian-occupied territories to achieve peace

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has claimed that to achieve peace, Ukraine must, among other things, hold a referendum on whether its territories belong to Russia or Ukraine.

Source: Putin at a press conference in Beijing

Details: The Russian dictator said that if the Ukrainian authorities "want to be legitimate and take full part in the settlement process", they "must first of all hold a referendum".

Quote: "According to Ukraine’s Constitution, questions regarding territories, any of them, are decided only by referendum."

Details: Putin noted that Ukraine would need to lift martial law to hold such a referendum.

The Kremlin leader again claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an illegitimate president of Ukraine, arguing that his term has expired and that martial law does not give him the right to remain in office.

Background:

The meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia was the main topic of discussions between the US, Europe and Ukraine after the Alaska summit, but the Kremlin is doing everything it can to prevent it from taking place.

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is seriously considering putting his diplomatic efforts regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war on hold "until one or both parties begin to show more flexibility".

