Ukraine plans joint drone production with the Philippines – Naval News

Ukraine plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Philippines that will pave the way for cooperation in defence technologies, including joint production of drones. The document is expected to be agreed by October, after which a Ukrainian delegation, including Defence Ministry representatives, will travel to Manila for further talks.

Source: Naval News

Details: Yuliia Fediv, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines, said that Ukraine is currently developing various drone models and offering cooperation options to different countries, including technology and experience sharing. She emphasised that the Philippines is a reliable partner in the region, so Ukraine is ready to share both successful solutions and lessons learned from the war.

Advertisement:

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has significantly expanded production of drones, including naval types. Ukrainian companies have created several models of uncrewed surface vessels that are actively used against Russian Black Sea Fleet warships.

H I Sutton, a regular contributor to Naval News, analyst and OSINT expert, said that Ukraine has become a global leader in the practical use of uncrewed surface vessels and has companies capable of designing, building and advising other states on such systems. He noted that Ukrainian-style drones could pose a serious challenge for China, which is becoming increasingly assertive in the West Philippine Sea.

Other experts believe Ukraine’s experience could be useful for the Philippines, which is modernising its armed forces and seeking asymmetric solutions to counter China’s military advantage in the region. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro earlier said the country is considering uncrewed surface vessels as a temporary alternative to submarines.

Background: At the MSPO 2025 exhibition in Poland, Estonia presented the EUROMITE uncrewed surface vessel, which can be operated from a tablet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!