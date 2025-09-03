All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine plans joint drone production with the Philippines – Naval News

Vlad CherevkoWednesday, 3 September 2025, 18:36
Ukraine plans joint drone production with the Philippines – Naval News
An uncrewed surface vessel Magura

Ukraine plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Philippines that will pave the way for cooperation in defence technologies, including joint production of drones. The document is expected to be agreed by October, after which a Ukrainian delegation, including Defence Ministry representatives, will travel to Manila for further talks.

Source: Naval News

Details: Yuliia Fediv, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines, said that Ukraine is currently developing various drone models and offering cooperation options to different countries, including technology and experience sharing. She emphasised that the Philippines is a reliable partner in the region, so Ukraine is ready to share both successful solutions and lessons learned from the war.

Advertisement:

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has significantly expanded production of drones, including naval types. Ukrainian companies have created several models of uncrewed surface vessels that are actively used against Russian Black Sea Fleet warships.

H I Sutton, a regular contributor to Naval News, analyst and OSINT expert, said that Ukraine has become a global leader in the practical use of uncrewed surface vessels and has companies capable of designing, building and advising other states on such systems. He noted that Ukrainian-style drones could pose a serious challenge for China, which is becoming increasingly assertive in the West Philippine Sea.

Other experts believe Ukraine’s experience could be useful for the Philippines, which is modernising its armed forces and seeking asymmetric solutions to counter China’s military advantage in the region. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro earlier said the country is considering uncrewed surface vessels as a temporary alternative to submarines.

Background: At the MSPO 2025 exhibition in Poland, Estonia presented the EUROMITE uncrewed surface vessel, which can be operated from a tablet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainedrones
Advertisement:
Trump says he will talk with Putin soon and mentions a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
Macron: 26 countries willing to either send troops to Ukraine or provide certain assets
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy
updatedRussian missile strike hits demining humanitarian mission in Chernihiv, casualties reported – photo
All News
Ukraine
Ukrainian-made Dyki Shershni drones have destroyed nearly US$2bn worth of Russian tanks, air defence systems and other equipment
UK intelligence analyses Russian abduction of Ukrainian children
UK defence secretary visits British Council building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
07:39
Russians hit industrial facility in Dnipro, causing fires
07:13
Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day
06:56
Kremlin says security guarantees should be given to both Ukraine and Russia
04:38
Trump says he will talk with Putin soon and mentions a "good dialogue" with him
20:21
Polish PM reiterates that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, saying they have different role
20:07
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine’s commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
20:02
Bulgaria changes position twice over Russian interference in EU Commission president’s plane landing
19:45
Russia hits humanitarian mission and claims that it struck "Ukrainian drone units", Kyiv reacts
19:17
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's EU accession is a separate point in security guarantees
19:16
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: