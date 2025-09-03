All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 3 September 2025, 18:56
Boris Johnson criticises sick-making welcome for Putin in Alaska
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has condemned what he called the "sick-making" spectacle of US President Donald Trump welcoming Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: Johnson in an interview with GB News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president literally rolled out the red carpet for Putin ahead of their August meeting in Alaska. 

Advertisement:

The talks were meant to pave the way to ending the war in Ukraine, but concluded without any agreements, and Russian bombardments of Ukraine have continued since.

Johnson praised the "absolutely heroic" Ukrainians for resisting Russia’s attempts to seize Ukraine since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

He said he welcomes Trump’s attempts to end the war, but added: "Ukraine is a completely innocent wronged party. We all know that it was sick-making to watch Putin being welcomed to America like that."

"But Trump, to be fair to him, has actually continued to let the weapons go to Ukraine, which is the most important thing," Johnson added.

The former prime minister also insisted that Russia’s economy is in crisis and argued the war could end by the end of the year.

Quote: "I think that Putin is in a much, much weaker position than people say. Russia is getting really mauled on its hydrocarbon production by Ukraine. I think the problems they've got in the refineries are very serious.

You're seeing a 10% reduction in Russia's output of gasoline, you're seeing shortages of fuel, inflation is going up, as I say. Couple that with failure on the battlefield, Putin's position, and what I would say to President Trump, and sometimes I do communicate this, is Putin's position is much, much weaker than people think, I think probably weaker than Putin's advisors are telling him."

Background:

  • Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur believes the US administration is now less optimistic about Russia.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump cannot ignore it if Putin continues to avoid meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite having agreed to it at the Alaska summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKTrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
UK
UK sanctions Russians involved in abduction of Ukrainian children
UK defence secretary visits British Council building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv – video
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: