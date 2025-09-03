Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 19:46
Firefighters finally extinguished a large-scale fire in warehouse facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Wednesday evening after a whole day of work following a Russian strike on the night of 2-3 September.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The fire covered an area of about 9,000 sq m. A total of 134 firefighters and 38 appliances were involved in extinguishing the blaze.
Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross provided food and water for the firefighters.
No casualties were reported.
Background: Russian forces launched a drone and missile attack on Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, damaging residential buildings and causing fires.
