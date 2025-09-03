Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos

Firefighters finally extinguished a large-scale fire in warehouse facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Wednesday evening after a whole day of work following a Russian strike on the night of 2-3 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The fire covered an area of about 9,000 sq m. A total of 134 firefighters and 38 appliances were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross provided food and water for the firefighters.

No casualties were reported.

A firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Russian forces launched a drone and missile attack on Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, damaging residential buildings and causing fires.

