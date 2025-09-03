Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
Ukrainian aerospace startup Scopa Industries has begun production of an auto-start jet engine capable of powering a missile over a distance of up to 250 km.
Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation
Details: Fedorov said the development was made possible thanks to a grant from Brave1, a Ukrainian state-backed tech cluster which supports private arms manufacturers.
The minister noted that the engine stands out for its simple design, reliability and speed of production. The manufacturer is already supplying it to other Ukrainian missile system developers. A video released by the Ministry shows the engine in operation.
Fedorov also said that Brave1 has announced two new competitions: one for the development of tactical ballistic missiles that would be a Ukrainian counterpart to HIMARS, and one for surface-to-air missile systems to counter UAVs.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!