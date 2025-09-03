Sheer hell: two animal shelters hit in last night's Russian attack – video

Animal shelters in Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad oblasts were affected in a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 2-3 September.

Source: UAnimals, a Ukrainian animal welfare organisation, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia (Life)

Details: The shelters in question are Pokynutyi Anhel (Abandoned Angel) in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and Dai Lapu (Give a Paw) in Znamianka in Kirovohrad Oblast.

The first shelter was hit by missile debris. A surveillance camera recorded the moment of the strike. The animals were terrified and some injured themselves on the bars of their enclosures due to the attack.

"Last night and this morning have been sheer hell for our shelter. Explosions were heard one after another. The dogs have experienced extreme stress. Some hurt themselves trying to escape from their enclosures, but not critically," Pokynutyi Anhel reported on Instagram.

It was also a difficult night for the Dai Lapu shelter in Znamianka. One dog died from stress and the rest were also frightened.

"Sadly, one girl’s heart gave out. It’s very hard to write about this," Dai Lapu said on Instagram.

Background: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 502 drones as well as 24 air-to-surface and maritime surface-to-surface missiles starting from the evening of 2 September.

