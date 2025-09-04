All Sections
Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 4 September 2025, 00:52
Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge
Crimean Bridge. Stock photo: TASS

Russian forces temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: Crimean Bridge: operational information Telegram channel 

Details: The message stated that the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily closed to traffic.

Quote: "Those on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security staff."

Updated: After 01:00 Kyiv time, Russian authorities reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaKerch Bridgeoccupation
