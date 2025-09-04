Spiegel learns Germany's potential contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine

Germany has proposed a major contribution to strengthening air defence and other capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine after the potential end of the hot phase of the war, while avoiding any commitments regarding Bundeswehr participation in a contingent, Spiegel has found.

Details: Spiegel said that during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – in Paris on Thursday, Berlin will propose strengthening Ukraine’s air defence as its main contribution. An annual increase of 20% is planned, both in terms of the number of weapons systems and their effectiveness.

The plan further includes contributions to improving Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, particularly support for the production of cruise missiles carried out on Ukrainian territory with financial and technical backing from partners.

In addition, Germany is ready to arm four mechanised brigades, which would involve supplying about 480 armoured personnel carriers and other infantry fighting vehicles per year.

Berlin sees further elements of the security guarantees as including continued support for training Ukrainian troops and enhanced cooperation between Ukraine’s defence industry and partner countries – areas in which Germany is already making a significant contribution.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear that there are no concrete plans – "at least not in Germany" – to deploy troops in Ukraine.

Ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the allies have completed work on the security guarantees for Ukraine and that they are now ready for political approval.

