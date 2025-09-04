Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring seven people and causing damage – photos

Seven people were injured in Russian strikes on the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Orikhiv as well as the village of Bilenke on the morning of 4 September.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the Russians had deployed a drone to attack Zaporizhzhia, injuring four women.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

They also shelled Orikhiv and Bilenke with artillery. In Orikhiv, a municipal vehicle was damaged and two men aged 63 and 56 were injured.

Russian strikes on Bilenke damaged residential buildings as well as electricity and gas transmission lines, injuring a 53-year-old woman.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

