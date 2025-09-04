All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring seven people and causing damage – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 September 2025, 12:04
PHOTO: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION ON TELEGRAM

Seven people were injured in Russian strikes on the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Orikhiv as well as the village of Bilenke on the morning of 4 September.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the Russians had deployed a drone to attack Zaporizhzhia, injuring four women.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

They also shelled Orikhiv and Bilenke with artillery. In Orikhiv, a municipal vehicle was damaged and two men aged 63 and 56 were injured. 

Russian strikes on Bilenke damaged residential buildings as well as electricity and gas transmission lines, injuring a 53-year-old woman.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

