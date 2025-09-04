Security advisers hold talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in Paris

Security advisers to the leaders of key EU states and Ukraine have held talks with US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Paris, where a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is taking place on 4 September.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yermak said the meeting with Witkoff was attended by Jonathan Powell, National Security Adviser to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, Günter Sautter, adviser to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Fabrizio Saggio, adviser to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ukraine was represented by Yermak himself and Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Yermak reported on the meeting around 12:45 Kyiv time, without specifying when the discussion actually took place.

Quote from Yermak: "The main task is the practical implementation of the leaders’ agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine. They must be strong and effective in the air, at sea, on land, and in cyberspace. We also discussed increasing sanctions pressure and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children abducted by Russia."

Background:

The Coalition of the Willing meeting began at the Élysée Palace at 11:45 Kyiv time. Steve Witkoff was there at first, but later left the meeting. Macron explained that this had been the plan due to another engagement and that Trump’s special envoy would return later.

Representatives from more than 30 countries across Europe and other parts of the world are participating. Six EU leaders, the EU leadership and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are attending in person, with the remainder joining via video link.

Ahead of the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the allies have finalised security guarantees for Ukraine, which are now ready for political approval.

