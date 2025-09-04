Ukrainian intelligence on Russian drone strike against Ukrainian vessel: We are working on countermeasures

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is working on countering Russian naval drones, one of which struck a Ukrainian vessel in the Danube Delta in August.

Source: Defence Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov; Ukrinform news agency

Details: Ukrinform cited the commander of the DIU special unit Group13 who goes by the alias Thirteenth during the handover of Magura naval drone models to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

"Indeed, the enemy is borrowing our experience; we see this and are monitoring it. In this case, the enemy has had some success, and we are already working on the future design and implementation of countermeasures," Thirteenth said.

He added that, according to intelligence, Russia is facing difficulties in developing naval drones. "They have significant problems, which I will not voice. We will work to ensure that [the targeting of Ukrainian vessels – ed.] does not happen again," he noted.

For his part, Yusov said that the Russians are borrowing Ukraine’s experience in the production and use of naval drones, making progress in their deployment, which poses an additional challenge to Ukrainian civilian and port infrastructure.

Background:

On 28 August, it was reported that Russian forces had struck a Ukrainian Navy vessel. One crew member was reported killed and several others were injured.

Russian social media channels claimed that the target was the Simferopol, a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance vessel.

On 29 August, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the death toll following a Russian strike on a Ukrainian Navy ship had risen to two.

