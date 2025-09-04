All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian intelligence on Russian drone strike against Ukrainian vessel: We are working on countermeasures

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 September 2025, 15:33
Ukrainian intelligence on Russian drone strike against Ukrainian vessel: We are working on countermeasures
Andriy Yusov and “The Thirteenth.” Photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is working on countering Russian naval drones, one of which struck a Ukrainian vessel in the Danube Delta in August.

Source: Defence Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov; Ukrinform news agency

Details: Ukrinform cited the commander of the DIU special unit Group13 who goes by the alias Thirteenth during the handover of Magura naval drone models to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

Advertisement:

"Indeed, the enemy is borrowing our experience; we see this and are monitoring it. In this case, the enemy has had some success, and we are already working on the future design and implementation of countermeasures," Thirteenth said.

He added that, according to intelligence, Russia is facing difficulties in developing naval drones. "They have significant problems, which I will not voice. We will work to ensure that [the targeting of Ukrainian vessels – ed.] does not happen again," he noted.

For his part, Yusov said that the Russians are borrowing Ukraine’s experience in the production and use of naval drones, making progress in their deployment, which poses an additional challenge to Ukrainian civilian and port infrastructure.

Background: 

  • On 28 August, it was reported that Russian forces had struck a Ukrainian Navy vessel. One crew member was reported killed and several others were injured.
  • Russian social media channels claimed that the target was the Simferopol, a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance vessel.
  • On 29 August, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the death toll following a Russian strike on a Ukrainian Navy ship had risen to two.  

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesDefence Intelligence of Ukrainenaval fleetwar
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
drones
Ukrainian company showcases Thor Operator drone carrier, capable of launching both FPV and interceptor drones – photos
Russians attack Ukraine with 112 drones overnight, 28 strikes recorded
Warehouses ablaze in Odesa after Russian drone attack – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: