Russian strike leaves Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast without power, repair may take a week

In Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, 40,000 consumers have been left without power due to a Russian strike on critical infrastructure on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: Lozova hromada on Facebook [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: "Clearing of rubble is ongoing, and we are assessing the extent of the damage and the time required to deal with the consequences. Early estimates show that repair works may take at least a week," the hromada said, citing power engineers.

It is noted that priority will be given to restoring power to critical infrastructure – water supply, sewage and hospitals. For households, rolling blackouts are planned, with a schedule to be announced later.

"Alternative power sources are currently in use. We are ensuring water supply and sewage. Hospitals are operational. Children continue distance learning. A mobile administrative service centre has been dispatched to residents whose homes were damaged," Lozova Mayor Serhii Zelenskyi said.

Background: The city of Sumy and part of the Sumy district have been partially left without power due to a Russian strike on critical infrastructure.

