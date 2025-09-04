Russia's largest LNG producer begins gas deliveries to China from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

Novatek, Russia’s largest LNG producer, has confirmed the first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project to China.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing Novatek Deputy Chairman Evgeny Ambrosov

Details: The first LNG tanker has already arrived at a Chinese port.

Advertisement:

Reuters has information that the tanker Arctic Mulan LNG, carrying LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project, may have discharged at China's Beihai LNG terminal.

This is the first known delivery from the plant to an end buyer since its late-2023 launch, after earlier cargoes were hindered by the risk of secondary sanctions.

Ambrosov said Novatek is working on alternative ways to secure a fleet for the project, including higher ice-class vessels. Sanctions prevented delivery of icebreaking tankers built in South Korea, so Novatek is seeking other solutions for stable logistics.

Ambrosov added that Novatek transported 24 million tonnes of cargo via the Northern Sea Route in 2024, underscoring the continued priority of Arctic routes despite technological and sanctions challenges.

Background: Repairs at the Novatek plant in the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, which was hit by drones on 24 August, are expected to take several months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!