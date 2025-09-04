All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia's largest LNG producer begins gas deliveries to China from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 4 September 2025, 16:25
Russia's largest LNG producer begins gas deliveries to China from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project
A tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

Novatek, Russia’s largest LNG producer, has confirmed the first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project to China.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing Novatek Deputy Chairman Evgeny Ambrosov

Details: The first LNG tanker has already arrived at a Chinese port. 

Advertisement:

Reuters has information that the tanker Arctic Mulan LNG, carrying LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project, may have discharged at China's Beihai LNG terminal.

This is the first known delivery from the plant to an end buyer since its late-2023 launch, after earlier cargoes were hindered by the risk of secondary sanctions.

Ambrosov said Novatek is working on alternative ways to secure a fleet for the project, including higher ice-class vessels. Sanctions prevented delivery of icebreaking tankers built in South Korea, so Novatek is seeking other solutions for stable logistics.

Ambrosov added that Novatek transported 24 million tonnes of cargo via the Northern Sea Route in 2024, underscoring the continued priority of Arctic routes despite technological and sanctions challenges.

Background: Repairs at the Novatek plant in the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, which was hit by drones on 24 August, are expected to take several months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaChinagas
Advertisement:
updatedUkrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
New drone record: Russia launches over 800 UAVs and 13 missiles on Ukraine, 751 targets downed
Cabinet of Ministers building on fire in Kyiv after Russian drone attack – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry and parliamentary committees want to remove provisions on stricter liability for soldiers from draft law
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
All News
Russia
Russian economy enters "technical stagnation", CEO of Russia's largest bank says
UK has allocated over £1 billion for military aid to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Trump says Putin and Zelenskyy aren't ready to talk yet, but "something is going to happen"
RECENT NEWS
13:10
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 20, people may be trapped under rubble
12:27
Boy who lost arm in Russian attack returns to school with prosthesis
12:08
EU ambassador to Ukraine on large-scale Russian attack: terror gets more brazen
11:53
Russians attack main road from Kharkiv Oblast to Donetsk Oblast: civilian car hit
10:51
updatedUkrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
10:20
Five times more land regained than lost on Pokrovsk front in August, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
09:05
Russian forces hit bridge over Dnipro River in Kremenchuk, traffic suspended
08:47
Russian forces damage railway in Poltava Oblast
08:30
New drone record: Russia launches over 800 UAVs and 13 missiles on Ukraine, 751 targets downed
08:25
Over 20 houses damaged in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: