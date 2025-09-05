All Sections
Kremlin says security guarantees should be given to both Ukraine and Russia

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 September 2025, 06:56
Kremlin says security guarantees should be given to both Ukraine and Russia
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that security guarantees should be provided both to Ukraine and to Russia.

Source: Peskov in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

Quote: "What was one of the root causes of this 'conflict' [Russia's war against Ukraine]? It was when the very foundations of guarantees for our country began to be violated."

Details: Peskov once again repeated the Russian narrative about "drawing Ukraine into NATO".

He added that security guarantees must be given both to Ukrainians and to Russians during a "settlement".

Peskov also noted that "there are currently no plans" for a conversation between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump [which Trump had mentioned]. However, he said that "such a conversation can be arranged very quickly".

Quote: "Such meetings must be organised in order to formalise the result."

Background: On 27 August, Peskov said that Moscow believes that talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees for Ukraine should be held behind closed doors.

