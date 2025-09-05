Kremlin says security guarantees should be given to both Ukraine and Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that security guarantees should be provided both to Ukraine and to Russia.

Source: Peskov in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

Quote: "What was one of the root causes of this 'conflict' [Russia's war against Ukraine]? It was when the very foundations of guarantees for our country began to be violated."

Details: Peskov once again repeated the Russian narrative about "drawing Ukraine into NATO".

He added that security guarantees must be given both to Ukrainians and to Russians during a "settlement".

Peskov also noted that "there are currently no plans" for a conversation between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump [which Trump had mentioned]. However, he said that "such a conversation can be arranged very quickly".

Quote: "Such meetings must be organised in order to formalise the result."

Background: On 27 August, Peskov said that Moscow believes that talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees for Ukraine should be held behind closed doors.

