Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day
Friday, 5 September 2025, 07:13
Russia has lost 810 soldiers killed and wounded and 50 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,086,220 (+810) military personnel;
- 11,159 (+2) tanks;
- 23,243 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,435 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,480 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,216 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 56,267 (+222) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,831 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,956 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
