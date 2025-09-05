Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 810 soldiers killed and wounded and 50 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,086,220 (+810) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,159 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 23,243 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 32,435 (+50) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,480 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,216 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

341 (+0) helicopters;

56,267 (+222) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

60,831 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,956 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

