All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 September 2025, 07:13
Russia loses 810 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 810 soldiers killed and wounded and 50 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,086,220 (+810) military personnel;
  • 11,159 (+2) tanks;
  • 23,243 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 32,435 (+50) artillery systems;
  • 1,480 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,216 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 341 (+0) helicopters;
  • 56,267 (+222) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 60,831 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,956 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Russia
Kremlin says security guarantees should be given to both Ukraine and Russia
Bulgaria changes position twice over Russian interference in EU Commission president’s plane landing
Russia's largest LNG producer begins gas deliveries to China from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: