Battlefield sees 172 combat clashes over past day, 47 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 172 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Pokrovsk front remaining the hottest one.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 September

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. The Russians conducted 15 airstrikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and fired 249 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces stopped eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Borivska Andriivka and towards Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske and Novomykhailivka and towards Novyi Myr and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian assaults near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Serebrianka and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine combat clashes were recorded. The Russians tried to advance towards the settlements of Bondarne, Viroliubivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Rubizhne, Nykanorivka, Ivanivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne and towards Novopavlivka and Balahan.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Zelenyi Hai and Olhivske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, there were three combat clashes near the settlements of Kamianske and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two Russian attacks towards the village of Antonivka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

