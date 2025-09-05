All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 September 2025, 10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin website

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has said he sees no point in the presence of any foreign military contingent on Ukrainian territory after a peace settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war, and until then he would regard any foreign troops in Ukraine as legitimate targets.

Source: Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on 5 September

Quote: "As for possible military contingents in Ukraine – well, this is one of the root causes of drawing Ukraine into NATO. Therefore, if any troops appear there, especially now during active hostilities, we proceed from the assumption that they will be legitimate targets for strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin’s words were met with applause.

"And if agreements are reached that lead to peace, to a long-term peace, then I simply see no reason for their presence on Ukrainian territory. That’s all. Because if these agreements are reached, let no one doubt that Russia will implement them in full," the Kremlin leader added.

He noted that Russia would respect those security guarantees which "must be worked out both for Russia and for Ukraine".

"And, I repeat once again, Russia will of course fulfil the agreements," Putin insisted.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Putin
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
Zelenskyy comments on Putin's invitation to hold bilateral talks in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: