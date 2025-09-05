Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has said he sees no point in the presence of any foreign military contingent on Ukrainian territory after a peace settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war, and until then he would regard any foreign troops in Ukraine as legitimate targets.

Source: Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on 5 September

Quote: "As for possible military contingents in Ukraine – well, this is one of the root causes of drawing Ukraine into NATO. Therefore, if any troops appear there, especially now during active hostilities, we proceed from the assumption that they will be legitimate targets for strikes."

Details: Putin’s words were met with applause.

"And if agreements are reached that lead to peace, to a long-term peace, then I simply see no reason for their presence on Ukrainian territory. That’s all. Because if these agreements are reached, let no one doubt that Russia will implement them in full," the Kremlin leader added.

He noted that Russia would respect those security guarantees which "must be worked out both for Russia and for Ukraine".

"And, I repeat once again, Russia will of course fulfil the agreements," Putin insisted.

