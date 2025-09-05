All Sections
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 5 September 2025, 10:52
Semen Kryvonos. Photo: Ukrinform

Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), says that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is preparing a new wave of suspicions against employees of anti-corruption bodies.

Source: Kryvonos during a roundtable dedicated to the 6th anniversary of the High Anti-Corruption Court

Quote: "Right now, since yesterday evening, I am receiving signals that SSU employees, because of the suspicion against their general [Illia Vitiuk – ed.], already have court rulings in hand, and they are waiting for some people to return from abroad. And indeed, my first deputy is abroad, the prosecutor who was recently targeted by a smear campaign is also abroad, as well as several detectives. And we are expecting the next wave."

Details: Kryvonos also stated that the people from NABU previously detained by the SSU are being held behind bars without grounds.

The NABU director called for recognition that the state, as an anti-corruption system, must move forward and answer society’s most popular question: "when will the corrupt officials end up behind bars."

Background:

  • The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced suspicion against Illia Vitiuk, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Cybersecurity Department, for illicit enrichment and tax fraud.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stated that it views the suspicion against SSU Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk as revenge by the anti-corruption bodies in response to the detention by the SSU of several employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau at the end of July this year.
  • On 4 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on SSU Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk, suspected of illicit enrichment and tax fraud, in the form of bail amounting to slightly more than UAH 9 million (US$217,000).

