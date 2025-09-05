All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Consequences of destruction of Kakhovka dam: water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond drops by 3.2 metres

Andrii MuravskyiFriday, 5 September 2025, 13:09
Consequences of destruction of Kakhovka dam: water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond drops by 3.2 metres
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has fallen by just over 3.2 metres since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in June 2023. Over the past three months alone, it has decreased by nearly 60 centimetres.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Details: The Russian administration has decided to build an isolating dam in the channel of the cooling pond that supplies water to several systems of the plant, the IAEA notes.

Advertisement:

Currently, the ZNPP is using mobile pumps to transfer water from the main cooling pond into the specified cooling channel, which has a height of about 14.1 metres.

This allows other pumps to supply cooling water to the transformers of the main reactor unit and other critical operating systems.

"We will continue to monitor this matter very closely, as reliable access to cooling water is essential for nuclear safety and security," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Last weekend, an IAEA team inspected another important part of the ZNPP’s cooling system – 12 sprinkler ponds, which are supplied with water from groundwater wells drilled after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

These ponds provide water for cooling the reactors and spent fuel, as well as other safety-related systems. The team confirmed that all ponds are filled.

"The extremely fragile off-site power situation and difficulties related to access to cooling water continue to be two of the most challenging areas for nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP," the agency emphasised.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantKakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plantoccupation
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with US and Ukraine in managing Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russians deny IAEA access to newly built dam near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA records problems with cooling water supply at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: