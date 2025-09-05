Consequences of destruction of Kakhovka dam: water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond drops by 3.2 metres

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has fallen by just over 3.2 metres since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in June 2023. Over the past three months alone, it has decreased by nearly 60 centimetres.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Details: The Russian administration has decided to build an isolating dam in the channel of the cooling pond that supplies water to several systems of the plant, the IAEA notes.

Currently, the ZNPP is using mobile pumps to transfer water from the main cooling pond into the specified cooling channel, which has a height of about 14.1 metres.

This allows other pumps to supply cooling water to the transformers of the main reactor unit and other critical operating systems.

"We will continue to monitor this matter very closely, as reliable access to cooling water is essential for nuclear safety and security," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Last weekend, an IAEA team inspected another important part of the ZNPP’s cooling system – 12 sprinkler ponds, which are supplied with water from groundwater wells drilled after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

These ponds provide water for cooling the reactors and spent fuel, as well as other safety-related systems. The team confirmed that all ponds are filled.

"The extremely fragile off-site power situation and difficulties related to access to cooling water continue to be two of the most challenging areas for nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP," the agency emphasised.

