Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has met with European Council President António Costa at a border crossing on the Slovak-Ukrainian border.

Source: Fico on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Prime Minister Robert Fico and European Council President António Costa met today at the border crossing with Ukraine. Prime Minister Fico also briefed Costa on his recent visit to China, from where he has just returned. The two leaders also briefly discussed the current situation in the region."

Advertisement:

Background:

As reported earlier, energy infrastructure will be one of the main issues on the agenda of a meeting between Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine's west.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive Russian oil, in particular through the Druzhba pipeline, which has recently been attacked by Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán even decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba pipeline, and the president supposedly replied that he was angry.

On 4 September, Trump, during a conversation with the participants of the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting, said that Europe must completely stop purchasing Russian oil and begin exerting economic pressure on China in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

