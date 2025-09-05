All Sections
Croatia rules out sending troops to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukFriday, 5 September 2025, 20:58
Croatia rules out sending troops to Ukraine
Croatian and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Croatian Defence Minister Ivan Anušić has said that his country does not plan to send Croatian troops to Ukraine as part of potential security guarantees.

Source: Anušić at a press conference with Slovenian Defence Minister Borut Sajovic in Zagreb, as reported by European Pravda with reference to HRT

Details: Anušić said that Croatia "is not ready, does not want to and does not plan to send Croatian troops to Ukraine".

Quote from Anušić: "Events have recently been developing very quickly and some decisions made by certain NATO member states and the Coalition of the Willing mention the possibility of sending these soldiers. Croatia is not taking part in this." 

Details: Anušić said that Croatia will continue to help Ukraine "in everything we have helped with so far, with political support, equipment, weapons, financial aid and everything that is needed".

Meanwhile, Sajovic said that his country will send its soldiers to Ukraine only as part of a potential UN mission, which would require approval from the Security Council, where Russia and China hold veto rights.

Background: 

  • After a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 35 leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries are willing to send troops or supply specific assets to support the security forces.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing that his country will play a logistical role in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Croatiapeace keepers
