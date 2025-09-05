Ukraine has plan B for coal if production stops due to Russian attacks

Ukraine has built up sufficient coal reserves to get through the winter, but in case coal production – like gas extraction, which is also under threat of attack – stops, thermal generation facilities are ready to import fuel.

Source: Yurii Boiko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's largest state-run power distribution company

Quote: "Since the key source of coal production today is effectively the Pavlohrad district, which is under regular attacks, we need to be aware that this is also a risk.

Advertisement:

It at least requires attention and understanding that if the situation worsens, there may be a need to import.

Coal reserves are more than sufficient for a traditional winter, but for a winter in wartime conditions, one has to consider the risks and have a plan B. As far as I know from discussions with counterparts representing generating companies, such a plan exists."

Details: Boiko added that there are currently around two million tonnes of coal in the thermal power plants’ stockpiles.

"That is enough to operate for two months over the winter, but it is almost the maximum volume that can be stored at the plants, because the standard scenario assumes the delivery of additional resources," he explained.

Background: At the end of August, Russian forces attacked a mine belonging to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, in the Dobropillia hromada in Donetsk Oblast. One worker was killed and three injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!