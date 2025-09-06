All Sections
Ukraine brings back large group of children from Russian occupation

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 6 September 2025, 05:34
Ukraine brings back large group of children from Russian occupation
Ukrainian children. Photo: Telegram/Ermaka2022

A large group of Ukrainian children has been brought back to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "They endured persecution, coercion and the imposition of Russian propaganda during the years of occupation, but today they are safe and receiving the necessary help in Ukraine."

Details: Yermak said that those rescued include sisters whom the Russian occupation authorities had tried to place in an orphanage after their mother's death, children who had been forced to sing the Russian anthem and take part in propaganda events with Russian soldiers and a teenager who, despite health problems, had been registered for military service.

"Today they are all receiving support: their documents are being restored, they are undergoing psychological rehabilitation and getting help to begin a new free life," he stated.

