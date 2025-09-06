Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shows how they defeat Russians trying to penetrate Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – video
Saturday, 6 September 2025, 09:44
Fighters from the Tymur special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have posted a video showing how they thwarted the Russian plans to break through to the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Details: The Russians in small groups tried to advance beyond the line of contact and take up firing positions in buildings to concentrate forces for further attacks on Ukrainian positions.
The video shows the destruction of buildings, clearly with the Russians inside, conducted with the help of drones.
Quote: "The occupiers who survived the strikes by Ukrainian drones were killed by Bratstvo (Brotherhood) assault troops." [Bratstvo is a part of the Tymur special unit – ed.]
