All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian and Slovak PMs discuss implementation of infrastructure and energy projects

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 6 September 2025, 10:00
Ukrainian and Slovak PMs discuss implementation of infrastructure and energy projects
Yuliia Svyrydenko and Robert Fico. Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

Ukrainian Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have discussed the progress of key infrastructure and energy projects.

Source: Svyrydenko on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the meeting with Fico, Svyrydenko focused on economic cooperation. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have discussed the progress of key infrastructure and energy projects and, in this context, welcomed the opening of the narrow-gauge railway section between Uzhhorod and Chop. This is the first European-gauge line built in Ukraine, opening opportunities for passenger connections with several European capitals."

Details: Parties also agreed to work on a substantive agenda for the next round of joint consultations between the Ukrainian and Slovak governments, which will take place soon in Slovakia.

Quote: "I thanked the Slovak government for its unwavering support of Ukraine’s EU integration aspirations and the need to open EU negotiation clusters as quickly as possible, simultaneously for Ukraine and Moldova."

Background: 

  • The meeting in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast on 5 September was the first opportunity for bilateral talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Fico.
  • Among other things, Zelenskyy stated that Russian oil has no future. He also expressed hope that Slovakia will join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Fico said that his contacts with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were aimed at achieving a swift end to Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
  • The leader of the Slovak opposition party Progressive Slovakia criticised Fico for failing to condemn Russian aggression at the press conference with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Slovakiaenergy
Advertisement:
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
UpdatedRussian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
All News
Slovakia
Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepared to supply gas and oil to Slovakia if they're not Russian
Zelenskyy meets with Slovak PM, who spoke about his interactions in China – video
Slovak PM meets with European Council president at border crossing with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
16:18
Ukrainian entrepreneur and cameraman Yaroslav Levytskyi confirmed dead after being MIA for nearly a year
16:10
Hungary signs 10-year Shell gas deal amid EU plan to phase out Russian supplies – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: