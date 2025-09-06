Ukrainian and Slovak PMs discuss implementation of infrastructure and energy projects

Ukrainian Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have discussed the progress of key infrastructure and energy projects.

Source: Svyrydenko on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the meeting with Fico, Svyrydenko focused on economic cooperation.

Quote: "We have discussed the progress of key infrastructure and energy projects and, in this context, welcomed the opening of the narrow-gauge railway section between Uzhhorod and Chop. This is the first European-gauge line built in Ukraine, opening opportunities for passenger connections with several European capitals."

Details: Parties also agreed to work on a substantive agenda for the next round of joint consultations between the Ukrainian and Slovak governments, which will take place soon in Slovakia.

Quote: "I thanked the Slovak government for its unwavering support of Ukraine’s EU integration aspirations and the need to open EU negotiation clusters as quickly as possible, simultaneously for Ukraine and Moldova."

Background:

The meeting in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast on 5 September was the first opportunity for bilateral talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Fico.

Among other things, Zelenskyy stated that Russian oil has no future. He also expressed hope that Slovakia will join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Fico said that his contacts with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were aimed at achieving a swift end to Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

The leader of the Slovak opposition party Progressive Slovakia criticised Fico for failing to condemn Russian aggression at the press conference with Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod.

