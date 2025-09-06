All Sections
Russian forces advance in three oblasts — DeepState

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 6 September 2025, 13:25
Russian forces advance in three oblasts — DeepState
Territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState map

DeepState reports that Russian troops have advanced near the village of Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast. The settlement lies along the Sumy–Yunakivka–Kursk road, which plays a key logistical role for Ukrainian forces operating in Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

 
Yunakivka as of 4 September. 
Photo: DeepState map
 
Yunakivka as of 5 September
Photo: DeepState map 

Details: The report also notes Russian advances in the Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and near the village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Serebrianka as of 4 September. 
 Photo: DeepState map
 
Serebrianka as of 5 September.
Photo: DeepState map 

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Yunakivka, the Serebrianka forest and near Sichneve," the analysts said.

 
Sichneve as of 3 September
Photo: DeepState map
 
Sichneve as of 5 September. 
Photo: DeepState map

Background: On 30 August, DeepState confirmed that the Ukrainian defence forces had liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

