Russian forces advance in three oblasts — DeepState

Territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState map

DeepState reports that Russian troops have advanced near the village of Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast. The settlement lies along the Sumy–Yunakivka–Kursk road, which plays a key logistical role for Ukrainian forces operating in Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Yunakivka as of 4 September. Photo: DeepState map

Yunakivka as of 5 September Photo: DeepState map

Details: The report also notes Russian advances in the Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and near the village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Serebrianka as of 4 September. Photo: DeepState map

Serebrianka as of 5 September. Photo: DeepState map

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Yunakivka, the Serebrianka forest and near Sichneve," the analysts said.

Sichneve as of 3 September Photo: DeepState map

Sichneve as of 5 September. Photo: DeepState map

Background: On 30 August, DeepState confirmed that the Ukrainian defence forces had liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

