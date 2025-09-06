All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia imposes political propaganda on Ukrainian children in occupied territories – UK Defence Intelligence

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 6 September 2025, 15:07
Russia imposes political propaganda on Ukrainian children in occupied territories – UK Defence Intelligence
CHILDREN. STOCK PHOTO: IGORVETUSHKO/DEPOSITPHOTOS

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russia’s propagandist "political education" of Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 6 September on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the intelligence, the Russian authorities continue to enforce compulsory "political education" for Ukrainian youth in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"The Russian Ministry of Defence youth organisation Yunarmiya and the Kremlin youth organisation Movement of the Firsts are amongst those organisations teaching Ukrainian children military skills, and indoctrinating them with pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian propaganda," the update says.

UK intelligence noted that Russian "educational authorities" aim to counter so-called extremism.

In particular, the update highlights that in a 2022 Russian Ministry of Education manual entitled Preventing conflicts, manifestations of extremism and terrorism in a poly-cultural educational environment, the phrase "Glory to Ukraine!" is labelled as a sign of extremism.

The report also stated that since 2022, Russian authorities have been running a so-called University Sessions programme, under which children from occupied oblasts of Ukraine are taken to Russian universities, where they receive "patriotic education".

"This aims to inculcate the children with an anti-Ukrainian outlook, as well as glorifying Russian military exploits. Since 2022, around 50,000 Ukrainian children have attended these sessions at 116 Russian universities," UK intelligence added.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
occupation
Ukraine brings back large group of children from Russian occupation
Four Ukrainian soldiers rescued after hiding for three years in occupied territory – video
Consequences of destruction of Kakhovka dam: water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond drops by 3.2 metres
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: