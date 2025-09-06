Russia imposes political propaganda on Ukrainian children in occupied territories – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed Russia’s propagandist "political education" of Ukrainian youth in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 6 September on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the intelligence, the Russian authorities continue to enforce compulsory "political education" for Ukrainian youth in occupied parts of Ukraine.

"The Russian Ministry of Defence youth organisation Yunarmiya and the Kremlin youth organisation Movement of the Firsts are amongst those organisations teaching Ukrainian children military skills, and indoctrinating them with pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian propaganda," the update says.

UK intelligence noted that Russian "educational authorities" aim to counter so-called extremism.

In particular, the update highlights that in a 2022 Russian Ministry of Education manual entitled Preventing conflicts, manifestations of extremism and terrorism in a poly-cultural educational environment, the phrase "Glory to Ukraine!" is labelled as a sign of extremism.

The report also stated that since 2022, Russian authorities have been running a so-called University Sessions programme, under which children from occupied oblasts of Ukraine are taken to Russian universities, where they receive "patriotic education".

"This aims to inculcate the children with an anti-Ukrainian outlook, as well as glorifying Russian military exploits. Since 2022, around 50,000 Ukrainian children have attended these sessions at 116 Russian universities," UK intelligence added.

Background:

Recently, UK intelligence reported that Russia has been conscripting young Ukrainians into the Russian army as soon as they turn 18, many of whom had been abducted from occupied Ukrainian territories in childhood.

On 3 September, the UK government imposed sanctions on individuals involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

