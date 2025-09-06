Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine

Polish protesters have stopped blocking traffic at the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Demchenko: "Poland reported that the protesters had stopped blocking the lorry traffic and that the checkpoint will begin letting lorries through at 15:30."

Advertisement:

Background: On 6 September, Polish protesters blocked the Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian border and prevented Ukrainian lorries from passing in both directions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!