Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Saturday, 6 September 2025, 16:07
Polish protesters have stopped blocking traffic at the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.
Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote from Demchenko: "Poland reported that the protesters had stopped blocking the lorry traffic and that the checkpoint will begin letting lorries through at 15:30."
Advertisement:
Background: On 6 September, Polish protesters blocked the Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian border and prevented Ukrainian lorries from passing in both directions.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!