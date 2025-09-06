Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

A resident of Semenivka was killed in a drone attack on Chernihiv Oblast on Saturday 6 September. One more woman was injured in Horodnia and is now in a serious condition.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians targeted simple front house gardens in the cities of Horodnia and Semenivka. The terrorists [Russian troops – ed.] targeted civilians with drones.

Advertisement:

A 70-year-old resident of Semenivka was killed.

A 45-year-old woman from Horodnia has been hospitalised in a serious condition."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!