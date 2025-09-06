All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 September 2025, 16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

A resident of Semenivka was killed in a drone attack on Chernihiv Oblast on Saturday 6 September. One more woman was injured in Horodnia and is now in a serious condition.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "The Russians targeted simple front house gardens in the cities of Horodnia and Semenivka. The terrorists [Russian troops – ed.] targeted civilians with drones.

Advertisement:

A 70-year-old resident of Semenivka was killed.

A 45-year-old woman from Horodnia has been hospitalised in a serious condition."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernihiv Oblastdroneswar
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
Russian attacks kill man in Kherson Oblast, leave two injured in Chernihiv Oblast
Man killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: