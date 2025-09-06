Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians

Tomio Okamura, Leader of the Czech populist party SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy), has stated that for a potential entry into a coalition, they will demand a government programme clause to review the residence permits of all Ukrainians in Czechia.

Source: IDNES, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Okamura said that for the party’s potential participation in a new Czech government after the parliamentary elections, it would set as a condition the review of the residence permits of all Ukrainians living in the country.

He noted that after the mass arrival of Ukrainian citizens to Czechia because of the war, the availability of rental housing had worsened, and queues at polyclinics had grown.

"This is not about hatred, but I am a Czech politician and I am on the side of Czech citizens," Okamura said.

According to the party’s plans, only those Ukrainians who "clearly work in jobs that Czechs have little interest in" should be allowed to stay in the country.

Background:

Okamura also wants Ukrainian flags removed from government buildings immediately if his party participates in the government.

The latest polls show support for this political force at 10-13% of voters.

Leader of the populist ANO party Andrej Babiš, who tops the polls, has promised to abolish the ammunition initiative that helps supply Ukraine with artillery shells.

Parliamentary elections in Czechia will take place in early October 2025.

