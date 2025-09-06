Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires

Aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack UAVs, causing fires at the site of the strike.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs.

There have been strikes. A fire has broken out."

Details: Fedorov added that there is currently no information about casualties.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Later, he reported that a kindergarten, a residential building, and a business were damaged in the Russian attack.

The official said that the Russians directed at least seven UAVs towards Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city.

At 19:59, Fedorov reported that a woman had sustained a shrapnel head wound as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Doctors are providing her with medical assistance.

