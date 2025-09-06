Zelenskyy: Almost 60% of weaponry used by our military is Ukrainian-made
Ukraine manufactures about 60% of the weapons used by its defence forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address
Quote: "We are also creating new joint weapons production. For the first time in history, Ukraine has begun building a joint plant with Denmark, on Danish territory, and it will produce components for our missiles and drones, weapons that are already proving highly effective.
During this war, Ukraine has already reached the level where nearly 60% of the weapons we have, weapons in the hands of our warriors, are Ukrainian-made, and they are strong weapons, many of them cutting-edge."
Details: Meanwhile, Zelenskyy noted that "there are goals we must still achieve, in particular, the production in Ukraine and together with Ukraine of air defence systems of different types".
"It’s a challenge. And we must get there as well. Ukraine has already proved that, in weapons production, we are among the best in the world," he added.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!