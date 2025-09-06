Russians kill one civilian and injure four in Kupiansk district

One person was killed and four others injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kupiansk and the surrounding district on 6 September.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In Kupiansk, a 66-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack at about 10:00.

On the night of 5-6 September, a 25-year-old man was injured.

A 58-year-old man was injured in an FPV drone strike at about 00:15 in the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kupiansk district.

Later in the day, another Russian FPV drone hit the village of Vilkhuvatka, injuring a 54-year-old man.

At about 15:00, an 84-year-old man was wounded in a Russian attack on the village of Osynove.

In the evening, a drone struck the village council building in Prykolotne. The building was damaged, but there were no casualties.

