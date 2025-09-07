Russians attack main road from Kharkiv Oblast to Donetsk Oblast: civilian car hit

Russian forces struck a people carrier with an FPV drone on the road near Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 7 September, killing one woman and injuring five others.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Details: Investigators have found that a 61-year-old passenger was killed as a result of the direct drone strike on the vehicle. Five other women aged 49, 51, 62, 71 and 72 sustained head injuries, concussion, abrasions, lacerations, bruising and acute stress reactions.

They were taken to a medical facility, where they received medical assistance.

Quote from Liakh: "We urge residents and visitors of Sloviansk to note that due to the threat of FPV drone strikes, the section of the Kyiv-Dovzhanskyi road from the city exit near the Slovkurort park to the turn-off to Mayatske Forest is dangerous.

Traffic along this section is temporarily restricted."

