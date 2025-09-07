Boy who lost arm in Russian attack returns to school with prosthesis

Matvii from Kryvyi Rih, who, together with his mother, came under a Russian attack at a playground in spring, has now gone to school with a prosthesis. His mother was killed in the attack, while Matvii survived but lost his arm.

Source: Superhumans Center for War Trauma on Facebook

Quote: "Today, Matvii already has a prosthesis and has started studying in the third grade. His classmates welcomed him with hugs, and the teachers prepared professionally for his arrival to ensure his adaptation went smoothly. We thank METRO UA for their support, thanks to which Matvii received a prosthesis, recovered and returned to normal school life."

Details: When Matvii lost his arm, his father said it was better to say goodbye to an arm than to a son. He was pleased with how his son was accepted at school with the prosthesis:

"I was very worried about how it would go. Everything went well, calmly. They welcomed him warmly, as always," Matvii’s father told Superhumans.

The Superhumans team also came to support the schoolboy on his first day back at school.

"He is so positive. He saw his classmates. He talked to them and is already running around. For this, our Equal to Equal unit works, supporting not only soldiers but also civilians and children who suffered such injuries as a result of the war," Superhumans added.

