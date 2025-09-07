Ukraine international footballer’s home damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – video

The apartment building where top Ukrainian footballer Heorhii Sudakov lives was damaged during last night’s Russian drone strike on Kyiv.

Source: Heorhii Sudakov on Telegram

Details: Sudakov, who plays for Ukraine’s national team and Benfica, wrote: "F**king orcs, a strike on our apartment building… They’re going to say that military equipment is stored in my home :-)."

Advertisement:

The footballer posted videos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, but 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.

Russian drones hit apartment buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, causing fires and destruction.

As of 13:00, two people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv.

In Odesa, the local Palace of Sports was damaged as a result of a Russian strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!