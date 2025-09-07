All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine international footballer’s home damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – video

Oleksandr BulavaSunday, 7 September 2025, 13:38
Ukraine international footballer’s home damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – video
Heorhii Sudakov Photo: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

The apartment building where top Ukrainian footballer Heorhii Sudakov lives was damaged during last night’s Russian drone strike on Kyiv.

Source: Heorhii Sudakov on Telegram

Details: Sudakov, who plays for Ukraine’s national team and Benfica, wrote: "F**king orcs, a strike on our apartment building… They’re going to say that military equipment is stored in my home :-)."

Advertisement:

The footballer posted videos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack. 

Background:

  • On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, but 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.
  • Russian drones hit apartment buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, causing fires and destruction. 
  • As of 13:00, two people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv. 
  • In Odesa, the local Palace of Sports was damaged as a result of a Russian strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackKyivRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
attack
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 7 September: eight people injured
European Council president outlines response needed after Russia's large-scale nighttime attack on Ukraine
UK PM on Russian attack on Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building: Putin believes he can act with impunity
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: