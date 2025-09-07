Zelenskyy says Russian overnight strike killed 4, injured 44
Four people were killed and more than 44 injured in a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Details: Zelenskyy said that rescue and emergency services are still working at the scenes, dealing with the aftermath of the strikes across the country.
He also reported that he had discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders coordinated diplomatic steps and agreed on new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s defence.
Quote: "We coordinated our diplomatic efforts, next steps and contact with partners to ensure an appropriate response. Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defences."
Background:
- On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.
- As of 13:00, two people had been reported killed and 20 injured in Kyiv. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike.
