Zelenskyy says Russian overnight strike killed 4, injured 44

Olga KatsimonSunday, 7 September 2025, 14:18
Zelenskyy says Russian overnight strike killed 4, injured 44
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Four people were killed and more than 44 injured in a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said that rescue and emergency services are still working at the scenes, dealing with the aftermath of the strikes across the country.

He also reported that he had discussed the situation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders coordinated diplomatic steps and agreed on new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s defence.

Quote: "We coordinated our diplomatic efforts, next steps and contact with partners to ensure an appropriate response. Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defences."

Background:

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Zelenskyy
20:55
