Ukrainian air defence forces show their work during record Russian attack – video

Ukrainian air defence troops have released a video showing Russian targets being shot down on the night of 6-7 September during what has so far been the largest Russian attack.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The video shows the overnight combat work of the anti-aircraft missile Odesa-based brigade of the Air Command Pivden (South).

Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles.

