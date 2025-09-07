Ukrainian air defence forces show their work during record Russian attack – video
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 14:23
Ukrainian air defence troops have released a video showing Russian targets being shot down on the night of 6-7 September during what has so far been the largest Russian attack.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Details: The video shows the overnight combat work of the anti-aircraft missile Odesa-based brigade of the Air Command Pivden (South).
Advertisement:
Background: On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles.
